The Dallas Cowboys are having an ugly start to their 2025 NFL campaign. If not for the bumbling New York Giants, who Dallas barely edged in Week 2, the Cowboys probably would have gone winless through three weeks of football. Already with a 1-2 record, the Cowboys have more headaches to deal with entering Week 4 of the season, with some injured bodies on the roster, including that of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The former Oklahoma Sooners wideout exited Week 3's game at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter with a sprained ankle. He returned in the second quarter but was ruled out for the rest of the contest in the second half. It was later deemed that the injury will keep Lamb out for some time, though, there has yet to be a specific timetable for his return, as of Tuesday morning.

What's very likely is that Lamb will miss the Cowboys' highly anticipated Week 4 game in Arlington against the visiting Green Bay Packers, whose defense now features former Dallas superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is keeping an optimistic view in light of Lamb's injury.

Article Continues Below

“Anytime you don’t have CeeDee out there for our offense then you’re going to have some adjustments, the 82-year-old Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The FAN (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic). “But the good news is we have serious – serious – flexibility in our offense to move the ball.”

Despite missing the entire second half of the Bears game, Lamb still leads the Cowboys so far this season with 222 receiving yards on 16 receptions and 24 targets. He's yet to find the end zone in 2025, however. In fact, the top two players in receiving yards for the Cowboys have combined for zero touchdowns, with tight end Jake Ferguson, who's behind Lamb with 183 receiving yards, also without a touchdown.

With Lamb expected to be on the shelf, quarterback Dak Prescott might have to look more often in the direction of Ferguson and wide receivers George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Lamb has a streak of four seasons with at least 1,100 receiving yards. In 2024, he had 1,194 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions and 152 targets in 15 appearances.