Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has been very hit or miss in the first round of the NFL Draft. That can, of course, be said for most general managers in the NFL — because it's far from an exact science — but Packers fans have long been shaking their heads at Gutekunst's inconsistencies in round one.

All of that is, of course, forgiven if Jordan Love becomes a star or at least a consistent Top-10 quarterback, and that seems like a strong possibility based on his first two years as a starter. Gutekunst traded up to select Love with the 26th pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. This, despite the fact that Aaron Rodgers was likely still in his prime.

Gutekunst showed tremendous team-building acumen and the ability to plan ahead with that pick, so if Love is who the Packers think he can be, any first-round criticism of Gutekunst is essentially moot.

Still, it's hard to turn a blind eye to some of his whiffs. That includes safety Darnell Savage, cornerback Eric Stokes, potentially linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, and almost assuredly pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness.

The jury is still out on 2024's first-round pick, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who spent much of the 2024 season injured.

The Packers are absolutely on the brink of being a true Super Bowl contender if they can add the right pieces this offseason. A lot of that will come through free agency and perhaps a trade, but Gutekunst can absolutely make this team better in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Outside of a wild trade (perhaps for Myles Garrett, anybody?), the Packers are set to have the 23rd overall pick in the draft. They have several needs, including a pass-rusher, wide receiver, cornerback and defensive line.

Who they select will be anyone's guess, and that's half the fun of mock drafts. Until then, here's a power ranking of the Packers' Top 5 2025 first-round NFL Draft prospects.

5. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Let's get this one out of the way because it's likely not going to happen.

That's not to say the Packers don't need a top wide receiver, because they do. Injury-prone Christian Watson won't play for much of 2025, and his future is absolutely uncertain. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed look better as nice No. 2 options, and Dontayvion Wicks is raw but very inconsistent.

In Emeka Egbuka, the Packers would be getting a potential No. 1 wideout, and Ohio State receivers have a very good track record in the NFL.

He checks in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, and caught 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season for Ohio State. He notched 24 touchdowns total in four seasons in Columbus, so he has big-time potential.

The Packers haven't drafted a first-round wideout since Javon Walker in 2002, so while Egbuka will certainly fill a need, he's last on this list.

4. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Gutekunst likes big, strong cornerbacks who can be disruptive, and Benjamin Morrison out of Notre Dame would be exactly that.

He has the potential to be picked much higher than where the Packers are selecting, but Morrison suffered a season-ending hip injury in mid-October that required surgery.

Other than that, his resume at Notre Dame has been incredibly impressive. He had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2022 for the Fighting Irish. He notched three picks and ten pass breakups in 2023 and was a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award.

2. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Packers need a consistent EDGE presence in the worst way. Rashan Gary is good, but he's not a superstar. Van Ness was on a milk carton for much of 2024, and if he doesn't step up in 2025, he'll absolutely be labeled one of Gutekunst's biggest draft busts.

James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee would give the Packers the disrupter they need on the edge of Jeff Hafley's defense. He's a 6-foot-5, 243-pound defensive lineman who notched 28 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks over the last two seasons for the Volunteers.

2. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The Packers need a playmaker at cornerback. Jaire Alexander is under contract through 2026, but he's been injured more than he's played lately, and there is an out in his contract this year that would allow the Packers to save some money.

Things feel strange between Alexander and the organization right now, so he can't be counted on long-term.

Meanwhile, Jahdae Barron out of Texas is a four-year player for the Longhorns who notched eight total interceptions and 23 passes defended. Five of those interceptions came this past season for Texas.

Barron would be an immediate CB1 for the Packers, and he could thrive with safeties like Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams behind him.

1. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Again, improving the pass rush is arguably the Packers' biggest need in this draft, and in Mike Green out of Marshall, Gutekunst could take a massive swing for the fences.

Green led all of College Football last season with 17 sacks. He's a big dude at 6-foot-4, 248 pounds, but he's extremely explosive and could be used to great effectiveness in Hafley's aggressive defensive scheme.

Put Green on the pass rush with athletic players like Gary, Walker, and potential superstar middle linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, and the Packers will be tough to stop in 2025.