The Green Bay Packers lost their NFC Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles 22-10 last week. Injuries played a big factor, and their top cornerback Jaire Alexander's presence could've made a difference.

Alexander has been sidelined since the end of October with a knee injury, and despite rumblings of him leaving the Packers this offseason, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the situation on Thursday, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“Packers GM Brian Gutekunst insisted there is no disconnect between Jaire Alexander and the team. “There’s frustration from both sides that he can’t get out there.” Gutekunst said his contract isn’t prohibitive on a return but “we’ll work through that.”

After missing significant time with the Packers in the last two campaigns, it appears that the frustration is mutual between he and the organization, which may lead to a possible separation in 2025.

Jaire Alexander's uncertain future with Packers

Since signing a four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, the two-time Pro Bowler hasn't lived up to the reputation of being one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL.

Alexander also didn't add much when addressing media members earlier in the week.

“I don’t even know if I’ll be here next year,” he said on Monday, via Rob Reischel of Forbes.

Alexander also added: “You don’t want to hear what I’ve got to say. … I don’t have anything good to say.”

The Packers have solid young talent in the secondary. Safeties Evan Williams and Xavier McKinney became two of the best at their position in the entire NFL this season, and they provide a good foundation of what the Packers can continue building their defense around in the draft and through free agency.

There could be potential suitors open up after the 2024-25 playoffs end to acquire Alexander. But his current contract, and injury history at age 27 limit his overall value.