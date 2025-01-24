The Green Bay Packers have to get better this offseason. There's no doubt about that. That's, of course, the goal for every NFL team in the offseason, but the Packers feel like they're particularly in peril as it relates to the rest of the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions have to be knocked off the mountaintop. That may happen with the loss of both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson — now head coach of the Chicago Bears — and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn — now head coach of the New York Jets — but Dan Campbell isn't going to let his team go softly into that good night.

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Connell is proving to be one of the best young coaches in the NFL and he's accelerated the Minnesota Vikings' rebuild. Sure, they have some major questions to answer at quarterback, but he's without a doubt a solid coach.

Speaking of coaching, the Bears are hopeful that Johnson and his high-flying and high-producing offensive scheme can unlock No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in his second season, so there's a real chance Chicago is dangerous in 2025.

The point is this, General Manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and everyone involved in the Packers organization can in no way get complacent or stagnant. Gutekunst already said that he wants there to be an urgency to go win a Super Bowl, but a lot of Green Bay's success in 2025 will depend on what kind of talent he can bring in to supplement the talent the Packers already have on the roster.

Free agency is going to be important in that regard, but so will be the 2025 NFL Draft. Gutekunst has proven that he's great at finding diamonds in the rough in the second round and beyond, but the Packers also have the No. 23 pick and they have several needs they can fill high in this draft.

Cornerback is going to be one place the Packers need to look at in this draft, and it might make sense to take one or two. Former first round pick Eric Stokes is going to be a free agent and the Packers are likely going to let him walk. Jaire Alexander is under contract through 2026 but he's been oft-injured and the Packers do have a potential out in his contract this offseason.

Cornerback will be a priority for Gutekunst and the same can be said for wide receiver. Christian Watson will enter the final year of his rookie deal trying to come back from an ACL injury and he may only play in a few games. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs have shown star potential but have never consistently reached it. Dontayvion Wicks has talent, but he's more hype than production at the moment.

Getting Jordan Love a true No. 1 wideout should be a priority for Gutekunst this offseason, and he could do it through the draft.

The Packers have many needs, but the No. 1 need they have to fill in the 2025 NFL Draft and the No. 1 priority for Gutekunst going into this one has to be pass-rusher.

Why Packers must put priority on pass rush in 2025 NFL Draft

You don't win in today's NFL without a solid pass rush, and though defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was able to manufacture some in 2024, he was never able to ask his four defensive linemen to pin their ears back and just get after it.

Rashan Gary is highly paid but he's proven to be nothing more than a second pass-rush option at this point. He's never gotten over 9.5 sacks in his career and he's clearly someone who could use a star pass rusher across from him in order to succeed. The Packers selected Lukas Van Ness with the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft hoping that he could develop into a star. They even traded away Preston Smith to make room for Van Ness in the starting lineup.

All Van Ness did with that opportunity was finish the season with three sacks. He's not a big-time pass rusher, and it's starting to look like he never will be.

The Packers have always gotten a good rush out of Kenny Clark, but he's getting older — now heading into his 10th season — and his one sack this season is the lowest production he's had since his rookie season. For comparison's sake, in 2023, he had 7.5 sacks.

Whether it's an outside linebacker, defensive end, or both, it is clear that Gutekunst needs to bring in some major pass-rushing talent via this draft.

Spending that first round on an edge rusher or even moving up into the first would be a great move, but whatever he does, he has to be smart and effective with it because this is a dire need.