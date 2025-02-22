The Houston Texans continued to make strides in 2024, solidifying themselves as a team on the rise. With quarterback CJ Stroud leading the way and head coach DeMeco Ryans fostering a culture of toughness and accountability, Houston posted a 10-7 record and clinched a playoff berth again. The Texans even secured another postseason victory before falling in the AFC Divisional Round. Now, as they look to build on that success and take the next step toward title contention, they must make some difficult roster decisions.

The Next Phase for Houston

With Stroud entering his third season, he has already flashed superstar potential. He has navigated both his early growing pains and moments of brilliance. The biggest challenge for Houston this offseason is optimizing the roster around Stroud. If the Texans hope to compete for the AFC South title again in 2025, they will need to free up cap space. That's a challenge given their limited avenues for savings.

The first major move came with the firing of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and the hiring of former Rams pass game coordinator Nick Caley to take over the offense. Now, the Texans must ensure Caley has the right pieces in place. It starts with improving the offensive line, as Stroud was sacked 52 times. That was the second most in the NFL. The offense could also use additional playmakers to complement wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Joe Mixon. They need to give Stroud more weapons to work with as Houston aims to build a more dynamic and balanced attack in 2025.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Houston Texans cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Denico Autry, DT

Signed as a veteran pass-rusher to strengthen Houston’s defensive line, Denico Autry delivered decent production in 2024. However, he now finds himself as a potential cap casualty. At 34 years old, his value to the team is being weighed against the need for financial flexibility. Autry managed three sacks and nine pressures last season, proving he can still contribute a bit in a rotational role. That said, with Will Anderson Jr emerging as a defensive cornerstone and other younger edge rushers like Derek Barnett stepping up, the Texans could choose to move on from Autry.

While restructures and extensions may be the more viable route, cutting Autry is one of the few moves that could provide immediate relief. He played just 25 percent of Houston’s defensive snaps in 2024. Those numbers fall short of justifying his $11 million cap hit. Cutting him would free up nearly $6 million. That could be reinvested into a more cost-efficient defensive reinforcement or used elsewhere to improve the roster.

2. Dameon Pierce, RB

At one point, Dameon Pierce seemed poised to be Houston’s franchise running back. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022 with 939 rushing yards in just 13 games. However, injuries and a declining efficiency rate derailed his trajectory in 2023. By 2024, he had lost his starting job to Mixon. Pierce managed just 293 rushing yards and 40 carries, a far cry from the impact he once had.

Given Houston’s tight salary cap situation, they need to identify areas where they can cut costs. Pierce’s $1.1 million cap relief wouldn’t be a game-changer. Still, with just one year remaining on his contract, his roster spot looks increasingly vulnerable. The Texans could turn to a younger, more dynamic running back via the draft or free agency. This would ensure their offense remains explosive while trimming unnecessary financial commitments.

3. Shaq Mason, OL

The Texans’ offensive line struggled in 2024. If the team hopes to take the next step offensively, improving the unit will be a priority. Shaq Mason was brought in to add stability, but his $8.5 million cap hit in 2025 makes him a possible cut candidate. This is especially true considering his inconsistent play last season. The 31-year-old allowed eight sacks and ranked 92nd out of 135 guards in run-blocking, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Sure, Mason wasn’t the main issue. However, the Texans must assess whether his contract is worth keeping or if those funds could be better utilized elsewhere.

The financial aspect of Mason’s potential release is tricky. Cutting him before June 1 would create a $12.5 million dead cap hit while saving just $2.1 million. That makes it a less-than-ideal move. However, a post-June 1 designation would provide a much more favorable cap relief of $9.4 million. That's a figure that could go a long way toward improving Houston’s offensive line depth.

Given the Texans’ need to protect Stroud, simply cutting Mason without a clear replacement plan would be risky. If Houston finds a viable starting-caliber guard in free agency or the draft, they could strongly consider a post-June 1 release.

Looking Ahead

As the Houston Texans gear up for the 2025 offseason, every decision they make will shape their ability to contend for a deeper playoff run. While parting ways with Denico Autry, Dameon Pierce, and Shaq Mason won’t be easy, these moves could provide much-needed cap relief to address key weaknesses—whether it's reinforcing the offensive line, adding playmakers for CJ Stroud, or bolstering the defense. The Texans are no longer in rebuild mode—they are in win-now territory, and maximizing roster efficiency will be crucial. If Houston executes the right offseason moves, they could solidify themselves as a true AFC contender for years to come.