It's not about training camp depth charts or OTA attendance that New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is making news this offseason. The second-year quarterback has joined Team Khamzat Chimaev at Santo Studio's, where he will train with UFC stars Khalil Rountree Jr., Arman Tsarukyana and MMA fighter Luke Jumeau. This is the most intense offseason conditioning program in professional football.

New York Giant’s Rookie QB Jaxson Dart joins Team Khamzat Chimaev training camp at Santo Studio’s with Khalil, Luke and Arman 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/ltyrekZj5M — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) March 24, 2026

There is no way that Jaxson Dart is going to trade his cleats for MMA gloves. The young quarterback's decision to fully immerse himself in the world of elite combat sports training shows that he is dedicated to improving his body, mind, and competitive edge. It's not for the timid to train with the relentless UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev, who is renowned for his oppressive wrestling and constant pressure. Most professional athletes would be humbled as soon as they walk through the door of Chimaev's camp, which is built on a foundation of perseverance and discipline.

Dart is in his second year with the Giants in the NFL, and this experience is about more than just cross-training. It's about getting better at handling the mental stress of running an NFL offense under pressure. Anyone who has seen Chimaev work in the Octagon knows that his training environment is based on controlled chaos. This is the kind of environment that can help a young quarterback stay calm and make good decisions in ways that a normal football workout can't.

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The company Dart is keeping adds another layer of intrigue. Arman Tsarukyan is one of the UFC's most technically gifted lightweights, while Khalil Rountree Jr. is a knockout artist in the light heavyweight division. Spending offseason days grinding alongside fighters of that caliber sends a clear message about his mental toughness which showcased as a rookie in the NFL.

THIS IS ONE OF THE MOST BRUTAL HIT YOU WILL EVER SEE ON A #NFL QUARTERBACK. JAXSON DART WAS SMOKED. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/IismwXusLX — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 2, 2025

Fans of the Giants ought to be inspired. The greatest quarterbacks in NFL history have always had an intense passion for their game, and Dart's readiness to venture beyond the confines of conventional NFL training points to a player with a hunger for championships. The 2026 season has become much more intriguing.