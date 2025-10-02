The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens both enter Week 5 searching for stability. Sitting at 1-3, neither team has lived up to preseason expectations. Their circumstances, though, are far different. For Houston, the optimism lies in a defense beginning to find its identity and CJ Stroud seemingly growing more comfortable each week. For Baltimore, injuries, inconsistency, and now Lamar Jackson’s uncertain status have left a talented roster reeling. When these two square off at M&T Bank Stadium, the Texans will look to capitalize on the Ravens’ misfortune. Houston can possibly deliver their most convincing win of the season.

Previewing Texans vs. Ravens

The Texans visit the Ravens for a Week 5 showdown that could redefine both teams’ seasons. Baltimore has been in free fall, dropping three of its first four to Buffalo, Detroit, and Kansas City. The latest defeat was especially damaging. Jackson left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury, and the Ravens’ already depleted defense surrendered big plays at will. Over their three losses, Baltimore’s defense has allowed 117 total points. That has exposed cracks in what was once considered one of the league’s most formidable units.

Houston, meanwhile, has been up and down. After losing their first three games, the Texans delivered a statement in Week 4. They blanked the Titans 26-0 in what felt like a reset button on their season. CJ Stroud showed command of Nick Caley’s offense for the first time. He efficiently orchestrated two second-half touchdown drives. The defense was equally sharp, dominating the line of scrimmage and shutting out Tennessee. Now, Houston has a real chance to turn their season around with back-to-back wins.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Texans and the Ravens in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.

CJ Stroud has 90+ passer rating

Stroud’s Week 4 performance was less about the box score and more about the confidence he displayed. He completed 11 of 13 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Stroud spread the ball to eight different receivers and executed pre-snap adjustments with precision. His 24-yard touchdown to Jayden Higgins showcased his growing comfort in taking control of the offense.

That newfound rhythm should carry over against Baltimore. The Ravens’ defense has been hammered by injuries. Their once-reliable pass rush has been inconsistent. If Houston’s offensive line gives Stroud enough clean pockets, his decision-making should translate into another efficient outing. Hitting a passer rating north of 90 seems like a realistic expectation as he continues to find his groove.

Cooper Rush starts and tallies less than 200 yards

With Jackson’s hamstring injury clouding Baltimore’s quarterback situation, Cooper Rush is the likely starter for Week 5. Rush has carved out a reputation as a competent backup. However, his limitations are well-known. In relief duty against Kansas City, he completed nine of 13 passes for just 52 yards. He also showed little willingness or ability to stretch the field.

If Rush does start, Baltimore’s passing attack figures to be conservative at best. Against a Texans defense that just recorded a shutout, it’s hard to imagine Rush breaking 200 yards through the air. He’ll be asked to manage the game and minimize mistakes. Still, Houston’s defense is well-positioned to force him into checkdowns all afternoon. A sub-200-yard outing feels almost inevitable.

Derrick Henry has bounce-back game

Yes, Baltimore’s passing game could be stunted. That said, their path to competitiveness runs through Derrick Henry. The veteran back has struggled to start 2025. He has failed to eclipse 50 rushing yards in three straight games for the first time since 2018. His workload has been inconsistent. He only had eight carries in the loss to Kansas City. However, the efficiency hasn’t completely vanished. He still managed two double-digit runs in limited touches.

Against Houston, the Ravens should lean on Henry more heavily, especially with Jackson likely sidelined. The Texans’ front has been stingy. Still, Henry’s bruising style remains a weapon when given volume. A bounce-back performance with 80+ rushing yards and a score isn’t out of the question. Baltimore needs him to reclaim his identity as the focal point of the offense if they hope to avoid falling to 1-4.

Texans win by double digits

As much as this game sets up for a gritty, defensive battle, the momentum belongs to Houston. Stroud is coming into his own, and Baltimore’s health issues have created vulnerabilities everywhere. Without Jackson, the Ravens’ offense loses its dynamism. Yes, Henry can keep them afloat. That said, it’s unlikely to be enough against a Texans unit that just pitched a shutout.

Look for Stroud to make timely throws to Christian Kirk and the rest of his receiving corps. Meanwhile,s the Texans’ defense capitalizes on Baltimore’s lack of explosiveness with Rush at the helm. If Houston’s run game can complement Stroud’s efficiency, the recipe for a double-digit win is there.

Final thoughts

The Ravens are reeling, and the Texans are surging at just the right time. Sure, Baltimore has the pedigree and star power. The absence of Lamar Jackson, though, is a blow too large to ignore. Houston, meanwhile, is playing with renewed confidence. They are fueled by a defense that can keep them in any game and a young quarterback beginning to figure things out.

If these bold predictions hold true, Houston should win convincingly. In a season where every victory matters for a young, growing team, Week 5 could be remembered as the night the Texans officially arrived.