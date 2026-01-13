The Houston Texans absorbed hard hits from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even star wide receiver Nico Collins took a fierce blow at Acrisure Stadium. Now rookie safety Jaylen Reed is questionable to return with his injury.

Reed got visibly shaken up on the field, as captured by KPRC 2 NBC NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Reed is confirmed to have a knee injury right before the Texans and the Steelers entered their locker rooms at halftime. He's the latest NFL injury during a postseason that saw George Kittle and Christian Gonzalez go down in their games.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans, however, got his team to lead 7-6 at the half against a favored Steelers team.

Texans rookie became late find before Steelers game

Reed joined a loaded defense late in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He came to Houston via Penn State — landing at No. 187 overall. Reed earned second team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, helping with his draft stock at the time. He went on to run a 4.49 time in the 40-yard dash to also raise his stock.

Reed played sparingly for the league's top-ranked defensive unit — grabbing nine tackles (all solo stops) against the Buffalo Bills back on Nov. 20. He then collected two tackles against the Indianapolis Colts the following week.

Pittsburgh struggled on offense before the Reed injury. Houston forced an early punt that stalled a five-play drive at the start of the game. Aaron Rodgers marched the Steelers down the field for a seven-play drive, ending with three points. But Pittsburgh went with punt, punt and field goal in the next three drives. Rodgers got bottled to 79 passing yards in the first half with one sack.

Houston struggled offensively, though, on its end. The Texans fumbled twice out of their five first half drives.