Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins took a hard hit early against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Monday Night Football in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs. Collins left the game on third down following physical coverage from cornerback Joey Porter Jr., halting a promising Texans drive. At the time of the play, the game was scoreless. Pittsburgh later converted a field goal to take a 3–0 lead with eight minutes left in the first quarter. The sequence set an immediate physical tone in a high-stakes playoff environment where every snap carried added urgency.

Still Curtains’ Loyal Ricks Jr. took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the observation from the press box.

“Joey Porter Jr. Is playing physical man coverage on Nico Collins.

Collins leaves the game on third down.”

Houston responded to the early injury scare with resilience as the opening quarter unfolded into a defensive struggle. Pittsburgh struck first when Chris Boswell drilled a 32 yard field goal after the Texans defense tightened in the red zone, giving the Steelers a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Houston limited the damage and forced multiple punts.

The Texans offense showed flashes despite consistent pressure. C.J. Stroud delivered key third down completions, including a 16-yard strike to Xavier Hutchinson, and later found Cade Stover for an eight yard gain to end the first quarter. Christian Kirk provided Houston’s biggest spark with a 36-yard diving catch into Steelers territory shortly after Collins exited.

The Texans’ most costly mistake came late in the quarter when a flea flicker backfired. Steelers rookie Jack Sawyer strip sacked C.J. Stroud, forcing a turnover at the Pittsburgh 44-yard line. The Steelers failed to capitalize on the takeaway, keeping the game tight.

With 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Texans have the ball and trail 3–0 as they look to find rhythm and respond in a physical, tightly contested playoff battle.