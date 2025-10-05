The Baltimore Ravens have reached a new low in Week 5 with their 44-10 loss to the Houston Texans. The loss dropped Baltimore to just 1-4 through its first five games of 2025, with no light at the end of the tunnel.

The Ravens' 1-4 record ties their worst start through five games in franchise history, per Jeff Zrebiec of ‘The Athletic.' Baltimore's 34-point defeat also tied for its worst home loss in franchise history, per Zrebiec.

The Ravens were without Lamar Jackson in Week 5 and looked hopeless without their star quarterback. Cooper Rush led the team to just 207 yards of total offense, while the Ravens' defense allowed the Texans to rack up 417 yards.

This is a developing story.