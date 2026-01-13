The Houston Texans advanced in the NFL Playoffs after whipping the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, 30-6. Houston's defensive back Calen Bullock got a pick-6 in the fourth quarter that helped seal the deal for Houston.

Bullock spoke after the game about how the play unfolded. In fact, he said he called his shot.

“Texans safety Calen Bullock said he told (safety) Jalen Pitre before he caught his pick-six that he was going to score a touchdown that drive,” ESPN reporter DJ Bien-Aime posted to X, formerly Twitter.

#Texans safety Calen Bullock said he told S Jalen Pitre before he caught his pick-six that he was going to score a touchdown that drive.

The Texans scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half of the game against the Steelers on Monday. Along with Bullock's interception, Houston also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

“We the best defense. The whole world knows that,” Bullock added. “Every time we go out there we show up.”

The Texans move on to play the New England Patriots in the next round of the NFL Playoffs. Bullock's pick-6 was on a pass that could be the last of Aaron Rodgers' career as a NFL player.

Texans won a sloppy game against the Steelers

The Texans made some mistakes on offense in the Steelers game on Monday. Ultimately, it was the defense that lifted Houston to the road win.

“According to ESPN Research, Houston became the second team in playoff history to score multiple defensive touchdowns in a game without giving up a TD, joining Chicago, which achieved the feat in the 1940 NFL Championship against Washington,” Bien-Aime wrote for ESPN.

Houston's head coach was in awe of his defense on Monday.

“It was an outstanding defensive performance,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “One of the best that I've seen versus a really talented offense, a talented quarterback who played at a high level for a long time.”

Moving forward, Houston's offense must step up and play better. Quarterback C.J. Stroud struggled to protect the football in the game. Houston ended the contest with three turnovers, including two fumbles.

Following the loss, the Steelers now face questions about the future of Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin.