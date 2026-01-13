As the Houston Texans have punched their ticket to facing the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, it came off the back of an elite defensive showcase. However, it was a struggle for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who spoke bluntly about his performance after the game.

At the end of the day, a win is a win, but there is no doubt that Stroud was disappointed by his outing, as he fumbled the ball five times throughout the game, to go along with an interception on top of throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown. What helped was Houston's defense, which took a 7-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter and gave them two touchdowns off the Steelers' turnovers, as Stroud held himself accountable.

“We had some problems with the snap, me catching them,” Stroud said after Monday night's win. “Got to find a way to catch ‘em and take care of the ball.”

“It’s all about moving forward…,” Stroud continued. “I thought every time we had to bounce back, we made more plays, so I’m proud of our guys for having a little bit of resilience in those moments. To finish the game like that was really dope.”

Texans' DeMeco Ryans commends C.J. Stroud for performance

The Texans also had rushing success led by their offensive line and running back Woody Marks with his 112 yards, but if the team really wants to make noise in the postseason, Stroud will have to limit mistakes. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans would commend Stroud for his perseverance throughout the win.

“We had some bad plays that happened for C.J. [Stroud], and he didn't waver,” Ryans said, according to ESPN. “That's who he is. He's a resilient young man who's able to bounce back. Anybody can go into the tank and drop the ball a few times. You keep battling…He made some big throws for us, some huge passes that allowed us to get in striking distance and score.”

The Texans look to keep the momentum going with a tough test against the Patriots on Sunday.