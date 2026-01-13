Although the Houston roster celebrated a significant 30-6 postseason victory, the status of Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins has become the primary concern heading into the divisional round. Collins was forced to exit the game against the Steelers after suffering a concussion, an injury that leaves his availability for the upcoming clash with the New England Patriots in serious doubt.

The standout receiver left the field on a cart following a hard hit, and head coach DeMeco Ryans remained noncommittal about his return, stating that the team will evaluate his progress as the week unfolds. Losing such a vital threat on the perimeter would be a significant blow for C.J. Stroud, as Collins has been the focal point of the passing attack throughout their successful campaign.

Nate Tice reported on X that there have been 283 instances where an NFL quarterback had 20 or more pass attempts in a playoff game since 2013, and Aaron Rodgers' performance tonight against the Texans ranks 283rd in dropback success rate at 21.2% and EPA per dropback at -0.76.

This historically poor outing was further analyzed by Sheil Kapadia on Bluesky, who noted that, based on both EPA per pass play and success rate, Aaron Rodgers' performance was the worst by a quarterback in a playoff game over the last ten seasons.

This dominant defensive showing by Houston essentially neutralized one of the greatest passers in league history, proving that DeMeco Ryans has built a unit capable of dismantling even the most experienced veterans on the biggest stage.

Rookie running back Woody Marks also played a central role in the blowout win, totaling 112 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Despite briefly leaving the game for a concussion evaluation of his own, the young ball carrier returned to seal the victory in the fourth quarter.

While the potential absence of Collins looms large, the depth shown by players like Marks and the veteran leadership on the sideline suggest the program is equipped to handle adversity. As they prepare to travel to New England, the team will lean on the same defensive intensity that just made Rodgers look more vulnerable than he has in over a decade.