The Houston Texans entered the 2025 NFL season with playoff hopes once again. But, Week 1 was not kind as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 14-9.

While the Texans had some injury concerns heading into the game, scoring nine points and going without a single touchdown was not what anybody expected.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for just 188 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception, and he was sacked three times in a tough opening weekend result.

After the game, Stroud said they were “lollygagging,” according to Greg Beachem of The Associated Press.

“We didn’t deserve to win that game because we didn’t do the right things,” Stroud said. “When you come out in the NFL lollygagging and going through the motions, that kind of happens. I think we’ll be all right, but I think it’s a good wakeup call for us.”

At the end of the day, Stroud knows the Texans have to play better going forward.

“Just for me, preparing, I’ve got to do a better job, and I’ve also got to hold all of my guys accountable. And it’s the first game of the year. We got a lot of exotic looks we did not expect. They did, too. They made the plays. You can come up with a million excuses. We’ve just got to be better.”

The offense was very sluggish for the Texans in Week 1, and the Rams' defense found ways to keep them in check all game long, with the exception of three field goals. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter, so it was a sluggish offensive showing from both sides to start the year.

Stroud and the Texans will aim to bounce back in Week 2 in a showdown against the Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night football in Houston.