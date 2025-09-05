In the opening week of the NFL, the Houston Texans will be without two key pieces as they kick off the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans confirmed that wide receiver Christian Kirk and return specialist Braxton Berrios have been ruled out with hamstring injuries after missing practice all week.

The Texans officially ruled out Kirk following his absences on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. His recovery is expected to take one to two weeks, while Berrios is projected to return sooner. Both losses remove key pieces from Houston’s passing game and special teams just as the season begins.

The absence of Christian Kirk puts added pressure on the team’s younger receivers. Rookie Jaylin Noel is expected to step into a bigger role after being selected in the third round out of Iowa State, where he was recognized for his speed and strong hands as a slot receiver. Fellow rookie Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson could also see more opportunities, while Pro Bowler Nico Collins remains the primary target.

Article Continues Below

Kirk arrived in Houston via trade from Jacksonville and quickly earned praise for his precise route running and consistency. Last season, he recorded 25 receptions for 320 yards and a touchdown in eight games before suffering a broken collarbone. Over his career, he has totaled 404 catches for 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns.

While Noel’s role will be crucial early, Houston also reshaped its special teams plans. With Berrios sidelined, running back Dameon Pierce will handle return duties. A Pro Bowl alternate, Pierce has displayed explosiveness in the return game and could be pivotal in the opener.

The Texans’ injury report also listed guard Ed Ingram as questionable with an abdominal issue. He traveled with the team to Los Angeles and is expected to attempt to play. Backup tackle Cam Robinson returned from illness, while right tackle Blake Fisher was cleared after dealing with a preseason ankle sprain. That leaves wide receiver depth as the team’s biggest concern heading into Sunday.