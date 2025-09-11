The Houston Texans opened their 2025 season with a deflating 14-9 loss in California to the Los Angeles Rams, falling short in what many expected to be a breakthrough game for quarterback CJ Stroud. Against the Los Angeles Rams, Houston's offense sputtered, undone by penalties, turnovers, and pressure. Now, ahead of the team's Week 2 home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the focus is on cleaning up the very mistakes that proved costly in Week 1.

After the Texans vs. Rams matchup, Stroud offered no excuses—only accountability, as Houston Football with Cody Stoots host Cody Stoots shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that Stroud believed the team needed to help offensive coordinator Nick Caley by eliminating negative plays and executing more efficiently.

“CJ Stroud said the team has to help offensive coordinator Nick Caley out. He asked what do you call in 2nd and long and 3rd and long?

Stroud said he needs to manage the pocket better from his standpoint.

The emphasis on negative plays getting eliminated has been prevalent this week.”

Those words from Stroud reflect a growing leadership role as he enters his third season as the starting quarterback of the Texans. He isn't just protecting the offensive coordinator from criticism—he's taking responsibility for sustaining drives and avoiding long-yardage downs. Houston committed 11 penalties and failed to convert on key third-down situations. Those issues weren’t just execution errors—they handicapped Caley’s play-calling options in the Week 1 loss to the Rams.

Stroud’s focus on pocket presence has become a theme this week at NRG Stadium. He acknowledged that pressure was partly self-inflicted and that stepping up in the pocket needs to be part of his evolution. His work in practice—refining footwork, adjusting timing, and reacting to pressure—mirrors the Texans’ overall shift toward accountability.

Now, with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers on deck, the Texans must translate reflection into action. For Stroud, this isn’t just another game—it’s a chance to reset the tone of the season by changing how the offense operates, communicates, and responds under pressure.