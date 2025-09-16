After a successful 2024 season in which quarterback CJ Stroud continued to lead the Houston Texans to the best of his ability, if their back-to-back playoff appearances are any indication, the Texans haven't been off to the best start in 2025. On Monday, Houston fell to 0-2 on the year after a heartbreaking 20-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where they lost in the dying embers of the game.

With 2:10 remaining in the game, it looked like the Texans were about to pull off an escape act against the Buccaneers after Nick Chubb scored a touchdown to give them the lead.

But in an attempt to get the game completely out of reach, the Texans' plan backfired, with a sack of Stroud on an attempted two-point conversion allowing their lead to stay at just five points. This then opened up the possibility of a comeback for the Buccaneers on a touchdown, instead of requiring them to convert for two points to grab the win had they taken the safer route of scoring the extra point.

As that one famous song goes, “scared money don't make none.” Perhaps that was the phrase ringing through the Texans' head when they made that decision. Either way, their 0-2 start is sending fans into a bit of a panic. Nonetheless, Stroud, who, despite just being in his third season in the NFL, is showing the poise of a 10-year veteran.

“We gotta stay together… everyone is going to talk and say we ‘suck this and that',” Stroud said, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.

An 0-2 start to the season is not the end of the world, even though that may not be ideal. But a new season is supposed to bring hope, not despair, especially for a Texans fanbase looking forward to their team building off of two consecutive playoff appearances.

Texans fans are losing it on social media

Professional sports is all about what a fan's team has done for them lately. And for the Texans, they are certainly not doing their fanbase any favors with their lackluster performances to begin the season.

“They do suck! How else would you grade that performance, CJ! I mean watch the game. The offense looked like crap, the defense folded when the chips were all on the table. That was not a fun product to watch. It was painful to watch,” X user @CadeRhoden wrote.

“They do suck lol. It's bad,poor guys taking so many hits he doesn't even see it. The defense and special teams gave them the ball in short distance and they still couldn't do anything,” @PhillDJR added.