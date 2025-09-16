The Houston Texans looked to get their first win of the season as they hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on Monday.

The Texans dropped their first assignment after bowing to the Los Angeles Rams, 14-9, in Week 1. Running back Nick Chubb had a decent debut for Houston with 13 carries for 60 yards.

Against the Buccaneers, Chubb showed why he was coveted by the Texans in the offseason. Tampa Bay was up by a point, 14-13, with just a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Chubb bulldozed his way through the defense for a 25-yard touchdown and gave the Texans the lead, 19-14.

His first touchdown for Houston couldn't come at a better time, sending the fans into a frenzy.

After spending his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he became a four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro Second Team member, the 29-year-old Chubb signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Texans in June as a free agent.

He has only played 10 games in the last two seasons due to injuries to his knee and foot. Last year, he had 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns in eight outings.

Chubb finished his tenure with the Browns as third in franchise history in rushing yards with 6,843, trailing NFL legends Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.

Unfortunately, Chubb's impressive touchdown wasn't enough for the Texans to complete the come-from-behind victory. Rachaad White scored on a two-yard touchdown to give the Buccaneers the nail-biting win, 20-19.

The Texans fell to 0-2, while the Buccaneers improved to 2-0.