“When you combine what you see from Houston, as far as the quarterback not throwing – they've got issues along the offensive line… This situation in Houston, offensively, worries me.”

Woody's reasoning is due to the revamped offense's personnel. Stefon Diggs is gone, and Nick Chubb was added to the backfield to pair with Joe Mixon. Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz comprise a loaded receiving corps. However, Laremy Tunsil is no longer a mainstay along the offensive line, as he was traded to the Washington Commanders earlier this year.

The offseason is also crucial for working on things that need to be fixed and getting reps in with new teammates. Stroud has not thrown a pass since the Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Divisional round on January 18. It's been almost five months since Stroud has been able to throw.

The fact that this still bothers Stroud is something for the Texans to monitor going forward. The good news is they still have plenty of time before the preseason starts, but they need to hope he heals up sooner rather than later.

It is worth noting that the Texans are again seen as the divisional favorites in the AFC South and one of the Chiefs' primary challengers this season. Stroud is the biggest key behind that. The Texans need Stroud to be fully healthy to fulfill the massive expectations they have coming into this season.