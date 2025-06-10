The Houston Texans made some moves this offseason to revamp their roster and stay atop the AFC South. They won their second straight division title, and as mini-camp gets ready to start, the focus has been on getting over the hump in the Divisional Round of the postseason. However, as things start, C.J. Stroud will not be throwing, as he didn't throw during OTAs either.

The issue is that Stroud has been dealing with shoulder soreness, which has kept him out of the Texans' offseason workout programs. Stroud has started doing more as mini-camp has begun, but he's still been limited. Stroud's lack of offseason workouts has concerned former Super Bowl champion and ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody, who spoke about Stroud's lack of offseason training on Monday's edition of NFL Live.

“They haven't played a game since January, and your quarterback is not throwing in the offseason – no contact? To me, that's red flags everywhere,” Woody said.