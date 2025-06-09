After weeks of being a free agent, star running back Nick Chubb finally finds a new team in the Houston Texans. It's not entirely clear what kind of role he'll have, as Joe Mixon is slated to be the starter. However, Chubb brings some serious depth to Houston's backfield and will be heavily incentivized to play at the top of his game.

Reports indicate that Nick Chubb signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Chubb has an opportunity to make up to $5 million based on his performance next season.

“New Texans RB Nick Chubb has now passed his physical and signed with Houston, sources say. The former Browns Pro Bowler agreed to terms over the weekend and is getting a 1-year, $2.5 million deal that can be worth up to $5 million. Deal done by Todd France of Athletes First.”

Initial reports indicated that the Texans signing Nick Chubb was likely when he made his visit to Houston on Monday. The deal came to fruition, and Houston has a new running back on the roster.

Nick Chubb's tenure with the Cleveland Browns ended after the 2024-25 season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the previous campaign. He wasn't as explosive upon his return, as the Browns utilized Jerome Ford more often than not last season. Chubb ended the 2024-25 campaign with 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 102 attempts.

Despite that, there's still some belief that Chubb has some juice to help in the NFL. The 29-year-old running back joins a Texans team primed to take over the AFC South. He should bring some stability as a backup for Mixon, giving Houston a solid one-two punch in the run game.

This also marks the first time in Nick Chubb's career that he'll play for a team that's not the Browns. It'll be interesting to see how Houston utilizes the four-time Pro Bowler in the offense. Mixon will get his carries, but Chubb has the potential of being an efficient ball carrier in short-yardage situations.