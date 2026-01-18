On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Texans hit the field on the road for a game against the New England Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs, with the winner moving on to the AFC Championship Game. The Texans already knew they were going to be facing an uphill battle in this one, as star wide receiver Nico Collins was ruled out with a concussion he suffered last week in their win vs the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse early on in this one when tight end Dalton Schultz went back to the locker room, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 on X, formerly Twitter.

The ESPN broadcast of the game then later reported that it was a calf injury for Schultz, with the tight end appearing to visibly hold up on a play earlier in the game and grab at that area of his leg.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network later reported that Schultz was out.

The Texans can ill afford to lose Collins considering that they're already playing without Collins, and with quarterback CJ Stroud needing as much help as he can get after a tough performance in Pittsburgh. Stroud threw an interception in the first quarter of this one shortly after Schultz's exit, and very nearly threw another.

In any case, the Texans will certainly hope that Schultz's injury is nothing serious moving forward. They'll also hope to have Collins back in the lineup next week if they are able to get by the Patriots and advance to face the Denver Broncos.