The Houston Texans may have to rely on their defense in their playoff game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. With wide receiver Nico Collins already ruled out, it appears the club will also be without right tackle Trent Brown.

Reports indicate that, despite his last-ditch effort to play, Brown was ruled inactive due to a lingering ankle injury. The Texans are likely to start Blake Fisher in his absence.

“Trent Brown is inactive. He tried to go pregame.”

With Brown and Collins out, the Texans will be without two of their starters on offense. Houston also ruled four other players out for the game against the Patriots, as quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Jawhar Jordan, cornerback Alijah Huzzie, and wide receiver Justin Watson are all inactive.

Injuries have unfortunately been the story for Trent Brown in recent years, as the 32-year-old right tackle has only played 10 games in the past two regular seasons. He played in just three games in the 2024-25 campaign after suffering a torn patellar tendon. That injury forced him to miss some time to begin the 2025-26 campaign, as he only managed to play seven games this year.

The offensive line has been a key issue for the Texans since drafting CJ Stroud in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston will need to find a way to protect its star quarterback on Sunday against the Patriots if the club hopes to walk out of the contest with a win.

A victory for the Texans will advance the franchise to its first-ever Conference Championship game. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. EST and will take place in New England.