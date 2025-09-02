Before their season opener against the Rams, the Houston Texans reached a new agreement with Davis Mills after steady negotiations. The team officially finalized a one-year, $7 million extension with the backup quarterback, securing his continued place on the active roster through the 2026 season.

With this move completed, Houston will have two quarterbacks under contract for at least the next two seasons, with C.J. Stroud locked in as the franchise starter and Mills continuing as the reliable No. 2 option. The deal also provides additional stability in the quarterback room alongside rookie Graham Mertz, who begins the year as the developmental third string.

Mills was originally selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has spent his entire professional career with the Texans. He started 26 games in his first two seasons, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 6,167 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions overall. During that span, Houston posted a 5-19-1 record in his starts while the team was undergoing an extended roster rebuild.

Since Stroud’s arrival as the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, Mills’ role has been limited primarily to occasional appearances. Last season, he attempted 75 passes in 10 games, completing 20 of 36 throws for 212 yards without a touchdown or interception recorded. He also registered his first postseason completion during Houston’s Wild Card playoff win over Cleveland, which provided important depth at the position.

Even with limited playing time, Mills’ veteran experience remains valuable for a team with strong playoff aspirations. His best statistical stretch came in 2022, when he threw for 3,118 yards and 17 touchdowns across 15 competitive games. Turnovers were an issue that year, but he has shown the ability to step in when needed and provide steady reliability behind Stroud.

This new contract officially marks the second straight September in which Mills has signed a short-term extension with the Texans organization. With the deal firmly in place, Houston now enters the season with clarity in its quarterback depth, ensuring stability at the game’s most important and scrutinized position heading confidently into Week 1.