The Houston Texans head into 2025 with something to prove. Last season, their hopes were dashed in the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams were humbled by the eventual Super Bowl champions after advancing past Minnesota. Both teams enter the new campaign with championship aspirations and rosters built to contend. That makes Week 1 at SoFi Stadium more than just an opener. It's a tone-setter for two of the NFL’s most ambitious franchises.

Texans-Rams preview sets the stage

The Texans and Rams play on Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium in what may be one of the most compelling matchups of the opening weekend. Both teams finished with double-digit wins in 2024. Both also believe they’re capable of going even deeper into January this time around. Houston returns much of the group that captured the AFC South before faltering in the postseason. The Rams claimed the NFC West crown and leaned on Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams in a valiant playoff run. Now, they’re back with reinforcements and a new offensive wrinkle. Davante Adams joins the receiving corps to pair with breakout star Puka Nacua.

For Houston, the strategy is clear: lean on CJ Stroud and trust either Adams, Williams, or Blake Corum to finish drives. The Rams’ biggest weakness remains their run defense. That's something DeMeco Ryans’ staff will undoubtedly try to exploit. However, that doesn’t mean Los Angeles is short on firepower. Stafford has the weapons to run a high-octane passing attack, and Williams gives them a dangerous red-zone threat. If Week 1 is a battle of strengths, it’s Houston’s defensive front and rushing attack against LA’s firepower and opportunistic defense.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Texans and the Rams in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Will Anderson Jr has a monster game

The Texans’ defensive identity is built on the relentless pursuit of quarterbacks. Will Anderson Jr is the centerpiece of that effort. Surrounded by impact players like Danielle Hunter and Azihz Al-Shaair, Anderson is positioned to cause havoc against a Rams offensive line that is not impenetrable. Look for Anderson to notch at least one sack and one forced fumble in this game. He will remind fans and opponents alike why he’s considered one of the league’s rising defensive stars.

The problem for Houston? Anderson’s impact alone won’t be enough. Stafford is a savvy veteran who knows how to mitigate pressure. The Rams' quick-passing scheme can neutralize even the most disruptive edge rushers. Anderson will make headlines with his performance. That said, unless Houston can consistently bottle up Williams and limit explosive plays from Adams and Nacua, his big day will feel more like a silver lining than a winning formula.

Rams’ defense dominates the Texans

Sure, much of the spotlight shines on the Rams’ new-look offense. Their defense could be the deciding factor in Week 1. The front seven has been retooled, and the unit still has the pieces to generate chaos. Houston’s offense, as talented as it is, may struggle to sustain drives against this group. The Rams’ defensive line can pressure Stroud, and their linebackers are disciplined enough to limit big plays from Houston’s backs.

Turnovers will likely be a critical factor. The Rams are built to capitalize on mistakes. If the Texans put the ball on the ground or force throws under duress, LA will turn those miscues into points. Expect a low-scoring affair compared to the offensive fireworks these teams are capable of, with the Rams’ defense dictating tempo.

Kyren Williams steps up and shines

The Rams know exactly who their offensive bell cow is. They are not shy about feeding him. Williams is fresh off back-to-back seasons of double-digit touchdowns. He also just signed a major extension this offseason to cement his role as the workhorse back. Against Houston, he’s poised to remind everyone why. With Stafford aging and unlikely to shoulder the goal-line burden, Williams will be the one punching it in when LA gets close.

Expect Williams to be heavily involved in both the running and passing game. His versatility allows the Rams to mask their intentions and keep defenses guessing. In addition, his knack for finding the end zone makes him one of the most dangerous red-zone players in football. Don’t be surprised if Williams emerges from Week 1 as the headline-maker. He will rack up over 100 total yards and score twice in front of a raucous home crowd.

Rams win a close one at home

This game has the feel of a postseason matchup. It will likely play out that way: physical, hard-fought, and decided in the final minutes. Both Houston and LA have the roster pieces to contend deep into January. Still, Week 1 is about setting tone and surviving mistakes. The Texans’ defense will land its punches, and Stroud will make a handful of impressive throws. That said, the edge goes to the Rams. That would be thanks to Stafford’s ability to make clutch plays and the comfort of playing at home.

Despite questions about his durability, Stafford has proven time and again that he can deliver when it matters most. Expect him to connect with Adams or Nacua for a game-changing play late, sealing a narrow Rams victory. Something like 24-17 feels right. It would be close, competitive, but ultimately tilting toward the home team.

Final thoughts

Texans vs. Rams in Week 1 is the kind of heavyweight matchup the NFL schedule-makers love. Two contenders, two great quarterbacks, and a host of players to watch on both sides of the ball make this a must-watch opener. We expect Anderson to dominate, Stafford to frustrate Houston, and Williams will emerge as the star of the night. Ultimately, though, home field and Stafford’s poise tip the balance in LA’s favor.

For Houston, this game won’t define their season, but it will expose the areas that need tightening if they want to climb the AFC mountain. For the Rams, it’s a chance to prove that even after losing Cooper Kupp, they remain one of the most dangerous and complete teams in football.