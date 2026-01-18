The Houston Texans were losing 21-10 at halftime of the Divisional Round against the New England Patriots. Coming in with a red-hot defense, Houston knew it needed to quell the turnover problems from the Wild Card round. That did not happen. After four interceptions in the first half, CJ Stroud was not benched for Davis Mills, which Texans coach Demeco Ryans explained.

“This team has his back. The first half is over,” Ryans told ESPN, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Stroud threw four picks on nine possessions in the first half, including a pick-six from Marcus Jones. The Texans survived with Mills at quarterback during the season, going 3-0 in his three starts. Even with some great wins from Stroud during the season, Ryans had to consider changing quarterbacks at halftime.

Stroud finished the half 10-26 for 124 yards, one touchdown, and four picks. The Texans did take the lead on that touchdown pass, which went to Christian Kirk, but everything that happened after that interception was disastrous. They picked up 38 yards on five drives after that touchdown.

Article Continues Below

Mills has thrown one playoff pass. He was 1-1 for six yards in a 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Wild Card Round. But his play in 2025 is a big part of the reason they made the playoffs. Trusting him in this spot would not have been new for this team and coaching staff.

Stroud has had an up-and-down career in both the regular season and the playoffs. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023 and winning that Browns game, he appeared to be a star in the making. The 2024 season was not as strong, but he did win a playoff game.

If the Texans move on, there could be a conversation all week about who starts the AFC Championship game. With his fifth-year option decision looming this offseason, could a disastrous second half impact Stroud's future in Houston?