The Houston Texans are looking for their first-ever trip to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the New England Patriots. It has not been a great first half for Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, with three interceptions. His second one was a backbreaker, with Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones taking it for a touchdown.

The Texans got the ball right back after this, and Stroud threw his third interception. The Patriots' offense has not dominated the first half, but they have a lead because of Stroud's interception problem. Jones, one of the league's prolific punt returners, showed off his speed by taking it to the house.

The Texans' defense has put together a sensational first half, holding the Patriots under 100 total yards on six drives. It was the defense that broke open the Wild Card game, scoring two touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Stroud's turnover problem carrying over to the Divisional Round, they need a massive defensive play to turn the game around.

The Texans will be without Dalton Schultz for the rest of the game due to a calf injury. The one big play Houston's offense has pulled off was a catch-and-run to Schultz that set up their opening field goal. Running back Woody Marks is questionable to return to the game with a shoulder injury.

Stroud had four fumbles in the first half of the Wild Card game against the Steelers, losing two of them. With a wintry mix falling in Foxborough, the turnover problems have followed him to the Divisional Round. The defense held on for a long time, giving Stroud multiple opportunities to put the turnovers behind him. But they broke toward the end of the half with a Stefon Diggs touchdown, extending New England's lead.

The Texans need a big second half to make the AFC Championship game.