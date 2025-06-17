The Houston Texans have found a new star in their wide receiver room. Rookie Jayden Higgins is impressing teammates and coaches this summer. Higgins was selected in the second round by the Texans, and he is making a lasting impression at minicamp.

“It's been really exciting to see Jayden's growth process in the short amount of time that he's been here,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, per ESPN. “I've seen a guy who's steadily got better every single week. You've seen him make even more plays. Seeing him today, this is the most plays that he's made. In our last week of camp, to see a rookie who's come in and showing right now that he could be an impact player for us, I think it means a lot.”

This is good news for Texans fans. That is because Higgins became the first second-round pick to ever get a fully-guaranteed rookie contract, per the outlet.

Higgins played his college football at Iowa State. He was the 34th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Last season at Iowa State, he finished the season with 87 receptions for 1,183 receiving yards. Higgins caught nine touchdown passes for the Cyclones.

The Texans are hoping for another strong season

Houston would certainly love to have Higgins make a name for himself in the offense. The squad has one of the league's youngest starting quarterbacks in C.J. Stroud, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023.

The Texans have big expectations for 2025. Houston has made the NFL playoffs the last few seasons, but are looking for a trip to the AFC Championship game. The squad hasn't been able to post some postseason wins, despite winning the AFC South in 2023 and 2024.

Higgins joins a wide receiver room that already includes Nico Collins and Christian Kirk. Texans fans will surely be keeping an eye on Higgins as training camp opens in the weeks ahead.