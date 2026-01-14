One of the biggest what ifs of the 2025-26 NFL regular season was undoubtedly Tyler Loop's missed field goal in the final seconds of a classic Week 18 showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. If the rookie had drilled the 44-yard kick, many believe John Harbaugh would still be employed in Charm City today. Steve Bisciotti says otherwise, however.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Ravens owner was asked if the longtime head coach would have kept his job had Loop sent Baltimore into the playoffs with a game-winning FG. He offered a brutally honest response.

“For a week,” Bisciotti said, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Ouch. Based on solely his reply, which looked and sounded as if it was coming out of the mouth of a Bond villain, one would never have guessed that Harbaugh spent 18 years with the franchise.

#Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was asked if John Harbaugh would still be their HC if Tyler Loop made the FG vs. the Steelers "For a week." 💀 https://t.co/xBJsfnvFkH pic.twitter.com/QpP8AlBvDf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

Bisciotti has expressed his gratitude to the Super Bowl 47 champion multiple times since dismissing him, to be clear. People sometimes do not convey the tone they intend to when addressing the public. Do not forget that Harbaugh himself failed to explicitly thank the fans in his farewell statement, so everyone makes a flub now and again. What is most telling about Bisciotti's answer is what it reflects about his outlook of the team.

He either did not think the Ravens had a fighting chance against the Houston Texans' relentless defense in a potential AFC Wild Card matchup, or he no longer agreed with the coach's vision for the squad. In any case, Bisciotti is thrusting Baltimore into a new era, one that many fans have been demanding for a bit now.

Article Continues Below

What will become of the Ravens following this big move?

John Harbaugh collected 193 wins including the playoffs since arriving in 2008. He infused essential balance to the roster and helped the Ravens remain an enduring force in the AFC North. Eventually, though, the 2019 AP NFL Coach of the Year started to lose some of his shine. Baltimore went 3-6 in the playoffs since the 2018-19 campaign, with play-calling and in-game management receiving particular scrutiny.

No one can deny the overall impact that Harbaugh had on Baltimore, however. Steve Bisciotti knows that this decision will be under the microscope, but he does not sound like a man who is having second thoughts. While confidence is important, he must make sure to bring in the right guy.

Otherwise, people will use this savage soundbite as a punchline until the end of time.