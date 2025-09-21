The Houston Texans aim to earn their first win of the season in a Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, early on in the contest, the defense took a massive hit after cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was removed with a rib injury.

Stingley, who is 24 years old, is listed as questionable to return. The Texans announced his status not long after the injury occurred on the field.

“Texans Injury Update: #24 CB Derek Stingley Jr. is questionable with a rib injury.”

It's said to be a “worst-case-scenario” for the Texans by Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Houston's secondary is already without Jaylin Smith, as he is on the IR. So, potentially losing Derek Stingley Jr. for the game makes Houston rather thin in the cornerback room.

The Texans picked Stingley in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, he's been an excellent option in the secondary. However, injuries did plague his first two years in the league. The 2024-25 campaign was the first season in his career in which he played all 17 games. The one-time All-Star ended that season with 54 combined tackles (37 solo), 18 pass deflections, and five interceptions. Each of those numbers was a career high for the fourth-year cornerback.

Look for Houston to provide an update on Stingley's status. The team may have a better understanding of his rib injury after halftime. Tremon Smith is expected to fill the void until Derek Stingley Jr. returns. Whether that's in this game or down the road is yet to be determined.