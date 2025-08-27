The Houston Texans are bringing back a familiar face at tight end, re-signing veteran Harrison Bryant shortly after his release during final roster cuts. Bryant was let go as part of Houston’s move to trim down to the league-mandated 53-man roster. But the decision was viewed as procedural because he is a veteran who did not have to go through waivers. He is expected to be on the field for the Texans’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 27-year-old joined Houston earlier this month in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles that sent wide receiver John Metchie III to Philadelphia. The deal also included a swap of late-round draft picks. Bryant had signed with the Eagles before being dealt to Houston.

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Bryant spent four seasons in Cleveland before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024. With the Raiders, he appeared in 13 games and caught nine passes for 86 yards. Over his career, he has totaled 98 receptions for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns across 78 games.

Harrison Bryant has a shot to make a difference for the Texans

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans welcomed the return of Bryant, pointing to his ability to stretch the field and compete in a deep tight end group.

“Seeing Harrison, he made some plays against us when he was with the Browns,” Ryans said. “He made a big play versus us. So you see a guy who’s very capable of making plays. Very excited to just add him to our roster and let him get in our room.”

Bryant will compete with Irv Smith Jr. and rookie Luke Lachey for a depth role behind Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover. The Texans value his size, experience, and versatility, making him a strong candidate to contribute immediately. Houston is aiming to build on last season’s playoff run. Bryant’s return adds depth and reliability to an offense that continues to evolve under Ryans.