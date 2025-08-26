Not too long after the Houston Texans traded away wide receiver John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles for Harrison Bryant, the Texans have released the tight end after one preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

This move comes as a shock, as the Texans have already lost tight end Brevin Jordan for the season with an injury. Dalton Schultz will be the starting tight end with Cade Stover as his backup. As of now, those are the only two on the roster.

Bryant is entering year six. He has played four years with the Cleveland Browns and one year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Last season, he caught nine passes for 86 yards with little production.

Bryant won't be a starting tight end anywhere else, but the Texans may have felt they needed to do some roster re-shaping. Releasing Bryant is a risk, but they might be certain they can re-sign him for a beneficial deal.

The Initial 53-Man Roster 🤘 pic.twitter.com/78xyi1kopY — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 26, 2025

The Texans have their initial 53-man roster. The tight end room is thin for now, but the team has depth at the receiver position to make up for it. The Texans could even make another trade in the coming days, which could free up a roster spot. Houston is carrying seven receivers, making sure they have enough depth at the position. The team has battled injuries to receivers over the last few seasons, and they are already without Tank Dell.

Running back Joe Mixon will begin the season on the IL and will miss four games. Nick Chubb will likely take over as the starter until he returns.

Houston will begin the season against the Los Angeles Rams, which is one of the sleeper games of Week 1. That will be a competitive battle between a young, rising-star quarterback going against a Super Bowl champion in Matt Stafford.