Recently, the Houston Texans improved their record to 5-5 on the 2025 NFL season with a narrow road win over the Tennessee Titans on the road. The Texans were playing without quarterback CJ Stroud in that game due to a concussion, which has kept him out of Houston's last two contests.

However, on Tuesday, the Texans got a positive update on Stroud's status as the team prepares for its Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos.

“Some good news for the Texans, CJ Stroud is likely to be back at practice today per sources. Doesn’t mean he ll clear the concussion protocol by Thursday against the Bills but a good sign that at the very least he’ll be back against the Colts next Week,” reported DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

As Bien-Aime mentioned, the Texans have a big game coming up against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday evening as they try to get over the .500 mark for the first time this season.

A positive update for the Texans

The Houston Texans have been trying to dig themselves out of a hole for the entirety of this season, coming out of the gates at 0-3 and playing catch-up ever since.

Stroud's injury only hurt that cause further, although the team has played relatively well in his absence, completing a 19-point fourth quarter comeback last week to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a key divisional game, and then knocking off the Titans in narrow fashion on Sunday afternoon.

This week's matchup against the Bills would seem to be a difficult one, but it should be noted that Buffalo has been wildly inconsistent this year and is more than capable of laying an egg on any given night.

In any case, the Bills and Texans are slated to kick off on Thursday evening at 8:15 PM ET.