The Houston Texans will look forward after a playoff loss, including a lot of study for the upcoming NFL Draft. However, running back Joe Mixon’s future got an uncertain response from DeMeco Ryans, according to a post on X by Jonathan M. Alexander.

“DeMeco Ryans on whether he expects a future with Joe Mixon: “As of right now I don't know that.”

Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with a foot injury. He totaled 1,325 yards for the Texans in the 2024 season, scoring 12 total touchdowns.

Texans RB Joe Mixon might need to find another team

The Texans rolled with Woody Marks and Nick Chubb during 2025. Neither player had any kind of flashy statistics. Marks rushed for 703 yards with a pair of scores. Chubb totaled 506 yards and three scores.

Marks managed 208 yards receiving and three more scores, proving to be at least an in-the-neighborhood replacement for Mixon.

But will the Texans be content to run it back with Marks and Chubb? Will they give Mixon another look?

The money part of the issue would seem to favor letting Mixon go, according to chron.com.

“The Texans signed Mixon to a two-year contract extension after acquiring him in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, keeping him in Houston through 2026,” Michael Shapiro wrote. “The final year of that deal, however, is largely non-guaranteed. Houston would have to pay just $2 million in 2026 if (it) releases him this spring, compared to $10.5 million if he remains on the roster.”

Mixon will turn 30 years old before his next NFL snap. And he’s coming off a year-long injury. Mixon may have to sign a one-year deal for limited money, just to get back on the field for a running back-needy NFL team.

Watch the draft as well. If Mixon is still with the Texans and they draft a running back, that’s a strong sign the relationship won’t continue.

Mixon is a two-time Pro Bowl performer. He got that honor in 2021 with the Bengals, and last year with the Texans.