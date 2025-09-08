The Houston Texans did not start the 2025 NFL season on the right foot. Houston lost a close 14-9 game against Los Angeles in Week 1. Texans fans were disappointed that their offense played so poorly. Now the situation just got worse with some tough injury news.

Texans tight end Cade Stover broke his foot on Sunday against the Rams, per Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. Stover will be out indefinitely while he recovers from this injury.

The Texans are already down WR Christian Kirk, who suffered a hamstring injury before Week 1. And Joe Mixon won't be back for another three games at least.

Now that Stover is injured too, Houston's offensive depth could become a problem.

It already is a problem at tight end. Starter Dalton Schultz is healthy, but everyone else is banged up.

The Texans are without both Brevin Jordan and Irv Smith Jr., both of whom are on injured reserve. Stover's injury makes that bad situation even worse.

Houston will likely add another tight end to provide some depth.

Cade Stover still has promising future with the Texans

Article Continues Below

Houston drafted Stover in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stover did not have a huge role as a rookie, but he looked more involved in the offense on Sunday.

In fact, Stover hauled in four receptions for 22 yards before his injury. That may not sound like a lot, but it is a big jump for someone that only had 15 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

Houston's brass fell in love with Stover's work ethic and passion for football. That's what prompted them to draft him in the first place.

“Whatever it is, it’s elite,” Texans GM Nick Caserio said of Stover. “This guy is as tough, hard-nosed a player they had in the program. This is probably one of our favorite football players in the entire draft, regardless of position, because of his mentality, because of his mindset. And he still is developing as a player. Blue-collar as they come. Makeup, traits, toughness, mentality, this is an elite guy.”

Hopefully Stover can recover from his injury and get his career back on track.

As for Houston, next up is a Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay.