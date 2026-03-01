The Seattle Seahawks' fanbase may still be basking in the glow of their Super Bowl championship, but the front office is already turning its attention to the upcoming free agency period. The Seahawks have several key players on their roster who are up for new contracts, including Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III.

Another player who could potentially bolt for a new town is wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who had several big plays during the team's postseason run, and recently, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on the latest regarding other teams' pursuit of the speedster.

“Rival teams expect Buffalo to strongly address wide receiver in the coming weeks. And multiple league executives are linking Rashid Shaheed or Romeo Doubs to the Bills,” reported Fowler, who noted that Indianapolis Colts star receiver Alec Pierce is likely out of their price range.

However, he also noted that “Some around the league are linking Shaheed to the Raiders. The feeling is that Las Vegas likes him a lot, though it will be selective at the position if the money gets too out of hand.”

It certainly makes sense why both the Bills and the Raiders would have interest in acquiring Shaheed. The Bills' wide receiver room is arguably the weakest part of their roster, with that department constantly underwhelming in the biggest moments.

Meanwhile, a move to the Raiders would reunite Shaheed with his former Seahawks offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, who signed on as the new head coach in Las Vegas shortly after the Super Bowl win.

Shaheed produced plenty of fireworks for the Seahawks this season after being acquired by the team from the New Orleans Saints in a trade, returning a kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons shortly after his arrival in Seattle, and then doing so once again in the NFC divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers.

Free agency is set to commence on March 11.