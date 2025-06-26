C.J. Stroud, the talented quarterback for the Houston Texans, has been busy this offseason addressing the chatter about a potential “down year” in 2024. However, he received a strong endorsement this week from none other than Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. At Fanatics Fest, Manning brushed aside the criticism aimed at Stroud, highlighting the young quarterback’s impressive growth and consistent playoff performance as standout qualities for someone so early in their career.

At just 22 years old during the 2024 season, Stroud has already led the Texans to the playoffs in both of his first two seasons. Manning pointed out that he didn’t secure a playoff victory until his sixth year in the NFL, making Stroud’s progress all the more remarkable.

After a stellar rookie season that earned him Pro Bowl recognition and the title of Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud faced heightened expectations. Although his 2024 numbers saw a slight decline — with 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions — he still managed to keep the Texans atop the AFC South. Manning stressed that the second year can bring a fresh set of challenges, especially when defenses have more film to analyze, according to Yahoo Sports.

Stroud also dealt with injuries to key offensive players like Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins, which contributed to his dip in production. Additionally, the Texans allowed 52 sacks in 2024, the second-highest in the league, which added more pressure on Stroud in the pocket. Still, he led the Houston Texans to another playoff victory, demonstrating his composure and leadership at the right time.

Manning’s remarks at Fanatics Fest stressed how quickly Stroud is progressing and learning NFL defenses. He said usually teams get used to young quarterbacks after their first year, and in their second year, they adjust to what the teams do to make him make decisions differently. He also added that Stroud has experience and uses film study to make his adjustments. With the Texans also shaking things up at offensive coordinator after Bobby Slowik’s exit, the third-year QB will be stepping into a new system to develop in, as noted by Texans Commenter on X.

If Peyton Manning’s insights mean anything — and they certainly do — it looks like the Houston Texans have found a long-term franchise quarterback who’s just beginning his journey.