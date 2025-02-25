The Houston Texans fell in the AFC Divisional Round last season, but the team features one of the most exciting young rosters in the NFL. Wide receiver Robert Woods isn't exactly young in football terms – he is 32 years old. Nonetheless, as the seasoned veteran approaches free agency, he is hopeful to stay in Houston.

“Feeling good, kind of getting ready to revamp and go another year again,” Woods said via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “Building the body back up, just like always and going into Year 13 and still just chasing it. I had a great time here in Houston, loved being with C.J. [Stroud], a great quarterback, loved our receiver room, our coaches. We'll see how it goes in free agency. You know how free agency is. Whatever is best for me and my family and my football career. If that's in Houston, however it goes, we'll look to that.”

The Buffalo Bills drafted Woods back in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of USC. Woods was with the Bills from 2013 to 2016 before joining the Los Angeles Rams for five seasons, from 2017 to 2021. The Tennessee Titans were Woods' home for the 2022 season before he joined the Texans, his team for the last two years.

Across his 12-year career in the NFL, Woods has 683 receptions for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns. With the exception of his last two seasons with the Texans, Woods has collected at least 500 receiving yards in every season, including two seasons with north of 1,000 yards. The 32-year-old's 20 receptions last year were a career low.

Woods appeared in 29 games for the Texans over his two seasons with the club, but he only started 15 of those. Nico Collins and Tank Dell have garnered the majority of WR starts for the Texans, and rightfully so. Collins is very bullish on what's to come with the Texans, and Woods is hopeful he can continue to be a part of it. Aside from possibly re-signing Woods, the Texans could make a free agency splash in other ways as well.

NFL free agency will kick off on Wednesday, March 12, at 4:00 PM Eastern time.