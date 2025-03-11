In one of the more surprising moves of the 2025 NFL free agency window, the Houston Texans traded away Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, but rumors have come out as to why they did such a thing. As one of the best tackles in the NFL on a team with a bottom-of-the-barrel offensive line, it was a shocking trade for many reasons. However — based on these rumors — it appears the Texans could've been plotting this move for a while, per James Palmer on X.

“So, why did the Houston Texans trade away one of the best left tackles in all of football,” Palmer questioned. “Well, my understanding is they were never going to give Laremy Tunsil — at 31 years old — a new massive contract, and he wants one. Specifically, with CJ Stroud, Will Anderson, and Derek Stingley all on the horizon — as well as others — for massive paydays.

“Now, Houston does believe Tunsil can still play but there is a thought that maybe his best days are behind him. You combine that with an NFL-leading 17 penalties, a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, and perhaps the timing of a weak tackle class that allows the Texans to coup as much as they could for Tunsil when his value was still high.

“I'm also told the Texans offensive line room had its issues this past season. And, it appears DeMeco Ryans wants to build this group with new leadership, new attitude, and new culture on the offensive line that matches what they've built on the defensive line. So, Houston now heads into the draft resetting its group in front of its star quarterback CJ Stroud.”

LT Laremy Tunsil was traded because: • Texans didn't want to give him a new massive contract

• Best days are potentially behind him

• Wanted new leadership and culture in OL room

When Tunsil entered the 2016 NFL Draft, a concerning post on social media nearly caused him to drop out of the first 15 picks. However, the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the No. 13 pick, giving him a chance to showcase his high-level skillset.

Tunsil was with the Dolphins for three years, then got traded to the Texans, where he'd stay for the next six seasons.

In those six seasons, Tunsil earned five Pro Bowl invites.

However — based on Palmer's reports — the Texans not only didn't see him as a priority to re-sign given the other players on the roster in line for a payday, but there were concerns about his fit with the culture they were trying to build under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

So, instead of trying to work things out with Laremy Tunsil, the Texans orchestrated a trade to send their 31-year-old left tackle to the Commanders, giving their offensive line a true reset ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.