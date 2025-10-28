While the Indianapolis Colts haggle over who is their best NFL MVP candidate, they still have trade needs like other teams. And here are two last-minute trades the Colts must make before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Colts are the NFL’s only 7-1 team. They easily lead the league in points scored with 270. But they’ve given up 154, which shows they may need a little help on that side of the football.

Let’s take a look at the direction the Colts should go for trade prospects.

Colts should pursue CB Cam Taylor-Britt

This is a good match for several reasons. But one of the good ones is that Taylor-Britt would be reunited with Lou Anarumo, according to ESPN.

“Taylor-Britt was a healthy scratch [recently], forcing him to contemplate his immediate future,” Jeremy Fowler wrote. “DJ Turner and Dax Hill have emerged as the Bengals' primary corners. Taylor-Britt has shown flashes, but he needs to up his 2026 free agency value. And he could use a fresh start. Perhaps the Bengals will give one to him. His former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, is now coordinating the Colts' defense, which is depleted at corner.”

Also, Taylor-Britt still has age on his side.

“Taylor-Britt is only 26 years old, and he has traits that might entice some teams,” Matt Bowen wrote. “He can match vertically in man coverage due to his long speed, but I see a better fit in zone-heavy defenses. Taylor-Britt had seven interceptions and 15 pass breakups from 2023 to 2024.”

Also, Taylor-Britt seemed to respond well to his benching, according to ESPN.

“I would love nothing more [than] for him to respond and go on a great run here,” Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “I enjoy being around Cam. [And] I really want the best for him. And I really hope that he has an opportunity here to really turn the page and come out of this thing really, really good here over the next half of the season.”

Colts need to look into LB Demario Davis

The Colts could get better at the linebacker position if they want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl. And Davis, despite his age, is still getting things done, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Davis has remained one of the league’s ageless wonders in 2025,” Bradley Locker wrote. “Even at age 36, his 81.2 overall PFF grade ranks eighth among qualified linebackers. Although keeping up in coverage has proven a bit more of a liability, Davis is still a tremendous run defender, evidenced by his 90.5 PFF run-defense grade and 19 stops.

“Even though the Saints have gone 22-35 over the last four years, they haven’t shown a willingness to part with veterans like Davis. Perhaps that will finally change with Davis in the last season of a two-year extension.”

Also, Davis seems to still have that NFL fire, as evidenced by his comments about Baker Mayfield’s trash talk on WDSU6 via Sports Illustrated.

“I love trash talk,” Davis said. “I love trash talk, but trash talk isn't going to do anything for anyone before the game. It's only going to do something for you in the game. And you don't have to verbally trash talk. You can trash talk with your game, too.

“But, I'm for all the smoke inside the white lines. This ain't WrestleMania. So the pregame talk ain't where it's at. You know, it's like we get a chance to really duke it out inside the white lines, and I don't think there's nobody that's ducking smoke. The game is going to sell itself, man. It's a high-entertainment business. It sells itself, so there's no words that need to be shared. But, as far as him and me, I've got a ton of respect for him and the way he's playing.”

Colts need to make a move

Nobody expected the Colts to be 7-1. The Colts didn’t even expect to have this kind of start. But when lightning strikes in the NFL, teams need to take advantage of the situation.

The Colts still aren’t viewed as one of the top two or three Super Bowl contenders. And there’s a reason for it. They don’t have all of the pieces to make that run, and they don’t have a quarterback that teams view as Super Bowl material.

So they need to make a trade, or maybe two, to shore up deficiencies and give themselves a chance to still be playing deep into January.