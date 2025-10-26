The 2025 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams have until November 4th to strike any finals deals with one another for the rest of the season. That gives rebuilding teams an opportunity to shed players and gain future picks, while contenders can add final pieces ahead of their playoff runs.

NFL teams should be incredibly active ahead of this season's trade deadline. And one position seems to be particularly in demand.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Saturday that multiple teams are searching for cornerbacks before the trade deadline.

“The Ravens, Colts, Lions and Rams are making calls for a corner,” Russini wrote on Saturday.

All four teams have been dealt some significant injuries in their secondaries. It is no surprise that they are exploring the trade market.

Los Angeles is missing Akhello Witherspoon, who broke his clavicle and is now on injured reserve. Baltimore is in a similar position, with Jaire Alexander and Ar'Darius Washington both injured.

As for the Colts, they are without both Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones, both of whom are on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Lions could be in the worst situation of the bunch. Detroit's entire secondary starting secondary missed their last game against Tampa Bay. They may be getting multiple players back after their bye week, but are still exploring the trade market.

Which cornerbacks around the NFL could be on the trade block?

But which cornerbacks should be available at the trade deadline?

There are a few intriguing names who could make sense for contending teams.

The most likely option could be Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. He is rumored to be much more likely to be traded than his teammate Breece Hall, who has also generated plenty of buzz.

“The Jets are a target for teams, as well. Running back Breece Hall has gotten the headlines, but there appears to be more of a chance that a defender like cornerback Michael Carter II could be dealt,” Rapoport wrote before Week 7.

Carter is still young at 26 years old and is under contract through the 2027 season.

Other cornerbacks potentially on the block include Trevon Diggs, Riq Woolen and Joshua Williams.

It will be fascinating to see which plays end up getting moved before November 4th.