The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a bounce-back season! After a disappointing end to their 2024 campaign, Miami is looking to regain its form from a few years ago. One of the things that they will need is their offense to be healthy again. They are one step closer to that goal after running back De'Von Achane was cleared to play in Week 1.

“Dolphins RB De'Von Achane will be ready for Week 1 vs the Colts, per GM Chris Grier,” Marcel Louis-Jacques reports.

Achane burst onto the NFL scene in 2023 as one-half of the Dolphins' speedy running back duo. Along with Raheem Mostert, Miami's backfield was a crucial part of their offensive success that season. Unfortunately, that offensive prowess did not translate to the playoffs, as they struggled with an oft-injured Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.

Last season, Achane took on a much bigger role for the Dolphins, partly due to Mostert dealing with injuries. He played in more than half of the snaps last season and amassed 907 yards and six touchdowns. A key change for Achane was his increased touches as a pass catcher: he caught 78 passes for 592 yards and six touchdowns as well.

With Mostert now calling Las Vegas his home, Achane is expected to take most of the Dolphins' snaps at running back. The third-year running back did suffer a calf injury that kept him out for a good part of training camp. Thankfully for the team, though, Achane will be good to go for their Week 1 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins struggled to get any sort of consistency last season. The main culprit was the same one that did them in two seasons ago: injuries. With Tagovailoa suffering another head injury in the middle of the season and Mostert struggling to stay on the field as well, Miami floundered. Combined with a defense that struggled to generate stops, and the Dolphins ended up missing the postseason entirely.

