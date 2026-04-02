The Indianapolis Colts are down their first-round pick in each of the next two drafts because of their trade for Sauce Gardner. While injuries prevented the Colts from reaping the rewards of that trade in 2025, there is no doubting that Gardner is still one of the best players in the NFL, so that trade may still yet pay off one day. The lack of draft capital, coupled with Daniel Jones' injury recovery, certainly puts the team in an interesting place heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, though.

More so than most teams around the league, the Colts really can't afford to have any draft day misses, and they need a good chunk of their selections to contribute right away. Indianapolis had the top offense for much of the season prior to Jones and Gardner's injury issues, and they looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders because of it.

They ended up missing the playoffs altogether, though, and poor draft day execution could result in another disappointing season. So, who are the prospects that the Colts must avoid picking in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Jake Golday, Cincinnati, LB

The Colts traded Zaire Franklin, the 2024 NFL tackles leader and a linebacker who has led the Colts in that regard in four straight seasons. Franklin is clearly a great run stuffer, but the Colts needed more speed and coverage ability, so they felt comfortable moving on. Even so, his departure certainly makes linebacker a weakness, and many suspect that it will be their top priority with their first pick in the second round.

Jake Golday is one linebacker projected to go around when the Colts pick at 47th overall. However, the Colts should avoid taking him. Golday is a converted edge rusher who is still getting used to playing his new position. The Colts don't have time to develop a raw player, so they should instead look at players like Anthony Hill and Jacob Rodriguez.

There is a lot of tackle production open for the taking in Indianapolis. Those players have a better chance of stepping in and picking up where Franklin left off in comparison to Golday. The Cincinnati product is talented, but he just isn't the best fit as of now.

Derrick Moore, Michigan, Edge

The Colts' other biggest need besides linebacker is the edge position. Luckily, the 2026 NFL Draft class is loaded with pass rushers. A really talented edge rusher is bound to slip to the Colts' second-round pick, and they might even find a great contributor at that position later on in the draft.

Hopefully, one of T.J. Parker, Chasius Howell, or Zion Young falls to their first selection. If not, the Colts may end up picking between R Mason Thomas, Malachi Lawrence, and Derrick Moore. Of that group, it is paramount that the Colts don't take Moore. The Michigan player did secure 10 sacks this past year, but of that trio, he has the worst sustained history of pass-rushing production.

Moore is a former national champion, but he played a relatively small role for the Wolverines in 2023. At this point, Moore gets to the quarterback with a bull rush and pure speed. He doesn't have an array of pass-rushing moves yet, and the run defense doesn't hold up, either. Thomas and Lawrence are more likely to contribute from day one, and, therefore, the Colts should prioritize them over Moore.

This is a big draft for the Colts. Projecting prospects is never easy, but the team can't afford a miss, and they need win-now players on their roster.