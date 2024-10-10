The Indianapolis Colts are going to have to rely rather heavily on wide receiver Alec Pierce in the wake of an injury to Michael Pittman Jr. that will keep him out for multiple weeks. Pierce caught multiple touchdowns from Joe Flacco in Indianapolis' narrow defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past week, nearly propelling his team to an epic comeback win in the process.

One person who knows a thing or two about what it takes to be an elite receiver in the NFL is Colts legend and current wide receviers' coach Reggie Wayne, who recently dropped a hilarious three-word review of Pierce's game, referencing his skin tone in the process.

“That’s white chocolate,” said Wayne, per Stephen Holder of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Pierce has indeed made several big plays throughout the season so far, including the aforementioned two deep touchdown catches against the Jaguars, as well as a bomb he caught from Anthony Richardson in the team's loss to the Houston Texans in week one.

With Pittman Jr. being sidelined for the foreseeable future, it's likely that Pierce will now be matched up with better cornerbacks going forward as teams will have more depth to spare, which will give him a big test at this early portion of his career.

Where do the Colts go from here?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) pressures Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
Related Indianapolis Colts News
Indianapolis Colts, NFL shield logo and AFC banners.
Colts’ tribute to Jim Irsay includes 2025 uniform changeJosh Davis ·
Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Colts put out 3-minute tribute to Jim IrsayJaren Kawada ·
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Indianapolis Colts 3 best trade targets to round out 2025 rosterJaren Kawada ·
Flags fly at half staff at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died on May 21 at 65-years-old.
Late Colts owner Jim Irsay gets touching moment of silence at Indy 500 after sudden passingJackson Stone ·
Peyton Manning talks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during their joint practice against the Cleveland Browns at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Colts Preseason Training Camp
How Jim Irsay made Indianapolis a football town per Peyton ManningZachary Weinberger ·
Peyton Manning talks with former GM Bill Polian, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and former head coach Tony Dungy during their joint practice against the Cleveland Browns at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Colts Preseason Training Camp
Colts legend Tony Dungy posts heartfelt tribute to Jim IrsayBen Strauss ·
Since entering the lineup for the injured Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco has played well, conjuring up memories of when he helped lead the Cleveland Browns to a surprising playoff appearance a year ago with a mini career resurgence.

That appears to have continued into the new season, as Flacco once again diced up the Jaguars' defense on Sunday, including the two deep passes to Pierce.

Still, it's worth considering that for a Colts team that likely won't be competing for a playoff spot this year, whether it's still worth it to continue to play Richardson once he's healthy, even if Flacco may be giving them slightly better production at the current juncture.

Richardson physical profile and athleticism propelled him up draft boards in 2023 and, although very inconsistent so far, he has shown flashes of fulfilling the Josh Allen-like potential the Colts had hoped he would show when they drafted him.

In any case, the Colts are next slated to take the field on Sunday on the road vs the Tennessee Titans. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.