The Indianapolis Colts are going to have to rely rather heavily on wide receiver Alec Pierce in the wake of an injury to Michael Pittman Jr. that will keep him out for multiple weeks. Pierce caught multiple touchdowns from Joe Flacco in Indianapolis' narrow defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past week, nearly propelling his team to an epic comeback win in the process.

One person who knows a thing or two about what it takes to be an elite receiver in the NFL is Colts legend and current wide receviers' coach Reggie Wayne, who recently dropped a hilarious three-word review of Pierce's game, referencing his skin tone in the process.

“That’s white chocolate,” said Wayne, per Stephen Holder of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Pierce has indeed made several big plays throughout the season so far, including the aforementioned two deep touchdown catches against the Jaguars, as well as a bomb he caught from Anthony Richardson in the team's loss to the Houston Texans in week one.

With Pittman Jr. being sidelined for the foreseeable future, it's likely that Pierce will now be matched up with better cornerbacks going forward as teams will have more depth to spare, which will give him a big test at this early portion of his career.

Where do the Colts go from here?

That appears to have continued into the new season, as Flacco once again diced up the Jaguars' defense on Sunday, including the two deep passes to Pierce.

Still, it's worth considering that for a Colts team that likely won't be competing for a playoff spot this year, whether it's still worth it to continue to play Richardson once he's healthy, even if Flacco may be giving them slightly better production at the current juncture.

Richardson physical profile and athleticism propelled him up draft boards in 2023 and, although very inconsistent so far, he has shown flashes of fulfilling the Josh Allen-like potential the Colts had hoped he would show when they drafted him.

In any case, the Colts are next slated to take the field on Sunday on the road vs the Tennessee Titans. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.