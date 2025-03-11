Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will have some competition this offseason as the team is signing former Minnesota Vikings QB Daniel Jones. Jones started last season with the New York Jets before making the switch to Minnesota, and he is now on the move once again. Both of these QBs were top-10 draft picks, but neither of them have lived up to the hype. Now, they are going to be fighting for a starting job in Indianapolis.

Anthony Richardson hasn't delivered for the Colts yet, so the team is going to test him. He doesn't plan to shy away from the competition.

“The #Colts are now preparing for an open quarterback competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, who is healthy and has no plans to seek a trade, his agent Deiric Jackson told me,” Tom Pelissero said in a post.

Richardson's agent is confident that his client will be ready for the competition.

“AR [Anthony Richardson] will be ready to roll,” Jackson said.

Richardson played college football at Florida and was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts. Richardson was never anything special with the Gators, but his arm strength and athleticism made him an attractive NFL prospect. Unfortunately, things haven't quite panned out yet.

The potential is clearly there for Anthony Richardson, but consistency is something that he lacks. In 11 games this past season, he went 126-264 for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His completion percentage was 47.7%. That's not good, but maybe having some more competition will push Richardson to be better.

Daniel Jones has been struggling as well. The former Duke Blue Devil was selected by the Giants with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a solid rookie season as he threw for over 3,000 yards while adding 24 touchdowns and 12 picks. However, everything has gone downhill since.

The Giants ended up signing Jones to a big contract as it was worth $160 million over four years, but the team gave up on him last year and sent him packing to Minnesota. Jones never got any playing time with the Vikings, and he is now headed to Indianapolis.

Both of these QBs are in similar boats. They came into the league with a lot of hype given their draft placement, but neither of them have come close to meeting expectations. One of them will earn the starting job for the Colts next season and have another chance to prove themselves, but there aren't a lot of people around the league expecting much from either of these former top-10 picks.