Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was hurt Sunday in team warmups. While Richardson's injury was kept under wraps during the game, it appears that the situation is serious.

“It is an orbital fracture for Anthony Richardson, coach Shane Steichen told reporters. He spent the game in the hospital,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Colts defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, by a 31-27 score. Indianapolis is now 5-1 on the season, following the win. Richardson has been dealing with injury issues throughout his NFL career. There is no recovery timeline for him right now, per the Athletic.

Richardson had lost the starting job this season to Daniel Jones. Jones joined the Colts after departing from the New York Giants, where he was reportedly not happy.

Jones threw for 212 yards on Sunday, leading the Colts. He tossed two touchdown passes, while also running for a score.

Colts got a big win over the Cardinals

Indianapolis scored 14 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, to charge back and beat Arizona. Jones threw one of his two touchdown passes in the final quarter of the game.

The Colts have been impressive this season under Jones. Indianapolis has lost just one game, and looks like they could win the AFC South. The team's only loss this season was to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals game proved to be a bizarre situation for the Colts. Not only was Richardson hurt in warmups, but so was starting defensive back Charvarius Ward. Ward suffered a concussion in warmups, after colliding with another player.

With Richardson out of the lineup, that means rookie quarterback Riley Leonard will essentially be the backup behind Jones. Leonard was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, after playing in 2024 for Notre Dame. He also played at Duke during his college career.

Colts fans hope that both Richardson and Ward can return soon. Indianapolis next plays the Los Angeles Chargers on October 19.