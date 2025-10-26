No team in the NFL has been a bigger pleasant surprise this year than the Indianapolis Colts, who currently sit at 6-1 ahead of Sunday's home game against the lowly Tennessee Titans. The Colts have stormed out of the gates thanks primarily to an explosive offense led by running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones, who has enjoyed a career resurgence in Indianapolis.

Heading into this season, many fans were puzzled when the Colts opted to go with Jones as their starter instead of 2023 first round draft pick Anthony Richardson, who had started at times during the past two years and showed a mixed bag of both potential and frustrating growing pains.

Richardson has been out of the lineup this season as Jones has led the offense, and recently, the team got an injury update on their former first round pick's status.

“One note: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson had surgery to repair his orbital fracture on Monday and there is a chance he returns this season, sources say,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Injury concerns have been a defining characteristic of Richardson's early NFL career thus far, and it's certainly unfortunate to see that they've continued this season even while he's on the sidelines.

A hot start for the Colts

Still, the troubling news on the Richardson front is about the only thing that Colts fans have to worry about at the current juncture. The team's red-hot offense and opportunistic defense have turned the Colts into one of the top teams in the AFC, and a real Super Bowl threat, depending on who you ask.

It's probable that had AD Mitchell not had a mind-numbing mistake during the team's loss against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, that Indianapolis would be the lone undefeated team in the NFL right now.

In any case, the game against the one-win Titans should give the Colts a great opportunity to put a team away early and hopefully get the starters some rest in the second half.