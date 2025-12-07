The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, and their starting quarterback has gone down. Daniel Jones was dealing with a fractured fibula in his left leg, but he suffered an injury in the opposite leg against the Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Colts QB Daniel Jones is down and in distress after what appeared to be a non-contact lower right leg injury,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The non-contact injury to Daniel Jones:

Jones was holding his calf, but it's uncertain what kind of injury he has at this time. There should be more details to come as the game goes on, and Riley Leonard will have to come in as the backup quarterback. Ironically enough, Leonard had already been prepared to start a few weeks ago after the Colts found out that Jones had a fractured fibula.

Jones let him know at that time that he was good to go.

“He got the MRI and I'm, of course, very curious,” Leonard said, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I just wanted to know as soon as possible. I called some [team staffers], and they had really long explanations. And then [Jones] just texted me, ‘I'll be good.' That's it. Three words. ‘I'll be good.' I said, ‘All right.' He's a tough guy.”

If it is Jones' Achilles and it's torn or ruptured, it would definitely be a tough injury for him and the Colts to swallow, especially when looking at how well they've played this season. For Jones, he was able to reinvent himself with the Colts this year and was having one of the best seasons of his career.

For now, the Colts will have to do what they can to finish the season strong, and players will have to step up and make more plays if they want to make it into the postseason. The first step in that is getting the win against the Jaguars.