The Indianapolis Colts have been in a bit of a rut recently, but things quickly went from bad to worse on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Early in the game, quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a non-contact Achilles injury and left the game.

Jones limped to the locker room and later returned with a walking boot on his right foot. After the game, he was seen really struggling to move around, which does not bode well for the Colts' playoff hopes or Jones' hopes of returning to the field soon.

Admittedly not the best camera work, but here’s Colts QB Daniel Jones laboring while walking off the field. pic.twitter.com/fTUOeJhViZ — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones has already been playing through a fractured fibula in his left leg, so this injury just adds to the list. The Colts will now await the status of their starting quarterback moving forward after a brutal 36-19 loss to their division rivals.

Article Continues Below

Both the Colts and the Jaguars came into this game sitting in a tie for the AFC South lead at 8-4, so Jacksonville has now seized control of the division lead with this win. The Houston Texans can also get to 8-5 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, so things are looking much more bleak for the Colts after Sunday's events.

To make matters worse for Jones, he is a free agent after the season and was looking like he could potentially cash in for a big payday based on how he played during the first half of the season. However, some injuries and a couple of rough games could put a dent in those hopes, especially if this injury ends up being season-ending.

Jones was replaced by rookie Riley Leonard after leaving the game with Anthony Richardson still sidelined with a broken orbital bone. The Notre Dame product played okay for his first NFL regular season action, finishing 18-for-29 with 145 yards and an interception, but having him out there instead of Jones clearly hurts Indianapolis' playoff hopes.