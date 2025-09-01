The Indianapolis Colts have less than a week to finish preparing before the upcoming 2025 NFL season kicks off this weekend. Recently, the Colts announced that it would be Daniel Jones, not 2023 first round pick Anthony Richardson, who would be under center at the quarterback position this year, which drew a wide array of (mostly negative) reactions from the fanbase.

Still, Jones should at least provide some relatively stable play at the position, even if he doesn't have the same high ceiling as Richardson has displayed.

Recently, Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke on the qualities that have made Jones stand out since he signed with the Colts toward the end of the 2024 season.

“He's been a pro from the day he walked in here. The way he's worked, people have seen it throughout the building, his teammates, his coaches. And I think that adds to (our edge). A guy that's always prepared and ready to roll,” said Steichen, per James Boyd of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

A big decision for the Colts

The image that most NFL fans likely have burned into their minds regarding Daniel Jones is the spectacle of his tenure with the New York Giants crashing and burning down the stretch of the 2025 NFL season. Jones was subsequently released by New York, which opened up the door to sign with Indianapolis.

However, some have forgotten that Jones did provide some competent quarterback play for the Giants during their 2022 season, when he helped lead them to the NFC divisional round in a playoff showing that surprised many in the NFL world.

Meanwhile, Anthony Richardson has had a mixed bag of an NFL career thus far, at times displaying the talent and physical profile that had some projecting to be the next Josh Allen, while at others bringing his team down with poor decision-making and a lack of accuracy on downfield throws.

It's certainly possible that Richardson could retake the starting role at some point this year, depending on how Jones performs.

The Colts will kick off their 2025 season on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET.