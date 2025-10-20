When Daniel Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts, it was deemed more of of prove-it opportunity rather than the franchise truly finding their quarterback. However, through their first seven games, Jones has made the Colts look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

After their 38-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis is now 6-1 on the season. Jones put up a 113.4 passer rating, giving him a mark over 100 in six out of the Colts' first seven games. No quarterback in franchise history has ever done that before, via Mike Chappell of Fox59.

The Colts have had plenty of big name quarterbacks come through their ranks, highlighted by Peyton Manning. However, none have been on a tear like Jones has to start the season. If the quarterback's passer rating stays up, it's easy to see Indianapolis continuing their winning ways.

In the win over Los Angeles, Jones completed 23-of-34 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown passes came in the second quarter, a frame that saw Indianapolis outscore Los Angeles 17-0. While the Chargers battled back in the second half, the Colts never took their foot off the gas.

Through the first seven games of the season, Jones has thrown for no less than 200 yards in a game. Furthermore, he has at least one touchdown pass every week. Overall, he has thrown for 1,790 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while competing 71 percent of his passes.

The Colts have absolutely nailed the free agency signing thus far. If Jones stays consistent throughout the rest of the season, there will be no doubts about his talent moving forward.